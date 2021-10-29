61-year-old Mechanicsville man charged with child sex crimes

Robert William Whittemore, 61, Mechanicsville, has been charged with one count of Indecent Liberties with a child (F) and 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (F).

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 61-year-old Mechanicsville man was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and 10 counts of child porn.

Investigators at the Hanover Sheriff’s Office, who are also assigned to the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, executed a residential search warrant in the 9300 block of Drawbridge Road on Cct. 20.

After the executing the search warrant, Robert William Whittemore was charged. He is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond. This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.