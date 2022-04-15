RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police identified the elderly man who was the victim of a fatal Richmond stabbing Thursday night.

Police said 62-year-old Powhatan resident Harry Claiborne III was stabbed on Hull Street Road around 8:30 pm. April 14.

Claiborne was found by police on the sidewalk on the 3900 block of Hull Street Road with a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.