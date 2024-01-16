GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is facing an attempted murder charge, amongst other charges after shooting a woman during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a gunshot wound at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

According to officials, the woman called and said she had been shot by James Craighead and that she had ran to a nearby house for help.

Deputies and EMS workers arrived to the scene and took the woman to VCU Medical Center. She had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

Sixty-five-year-old James Clinton Craighead, of the Manakin-Sabot area of the county was found at the scene and taken into custody after allegedly assaulting multiple deputies following the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Craighead has been served with felony warrants for attempted murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, four counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer. Craighead was also served with misdemeanor warrants for assault and battery of a family member and four counts obstructing justice.

Craighead is currently being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond and schedule for court appearance at the Goochland General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22.

The shooting is still under investigation by Goochland County Sheriffs Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-556-5349.