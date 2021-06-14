67-year-old man arrested in deadly double stabbing at Prince George County motel

Ollie Lankford Jr. is charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding. (Photo: Prince George County PD)

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 67-year-old man has been arrested after police said he stabbed two people at the Baymont Inn in Prince George County.

Ollie Lankford Jr. of Baltimore, Maryland has been charged with with second-degree murder and malicious wounding.

Prince George County Police responded to a stabbing at the Baymont Inn on Sunday night just before 10 p.m. At the scene, they found a man and woman in the courtyard suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man, identified as 45-year-old Willie Walden Jr., died at the scene. The woman was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Lankford is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.