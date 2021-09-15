7 people shot in 3 shooting incidents across Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been a violent start to the week in the City of Richmond. Since Monday night, Richmond Police responded to three separate shooting incidents that left seven people hurt.

Tuesday around 6 p.m., police responded to a triple shooting on Creighton Road.

When police arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds. A man and a teenage boy have non-life threatening injuries. A second teenage boy was shot with life-threatening injuries.

Related coverage: Teen fighting for life after triple shooting in Richmond

Hours earlier on Monday night, police responded to a report of a shooting on 1st Avenue. At the scene, they found two victims, a female juvenile and woman, with non-life threatening injuries.

Monday night around 11:30 p.m., two teens were found shot on Walmsley Boulevard. Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover. Police tell 8News they were shot by someone from a car.

Police have not released any suspect information for any of these incidents. If you have any information, give Crime Stoppers a call at 804-780-1000.