PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 7-year-old boy was playing in a neighborhood roadway when he became the victim of a hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon, May 14.

At 3:15 p.m., officers were called to the 8900 block of Academic Lane in Manassas to investigate a hit-and-run crash.

An investigation by the officers revealed that multiple children were playing in the area when the victim ran into the roadway and was struck by a gold-colored SUV. After striking the child, the driver stopped their vehicle briefly before driving away from the scene.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No additional injuries or property damage was reported.

The only description of the suspected driver is that she was a Black female.

Prince William County Police Department is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip here.