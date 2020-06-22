81-year-old Richmond man found shot to death inside vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said the victim of an early morning shooting Monday was an 81-year-old man.

According to authorities, Willie L. Johnston, 81, of Richmond, was found dead in the driver seat of a vehicle located in the 1400 block of Stoney Run Road just after 2:30 a.m.

He suffered apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police added.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

