A string of Waffle House robberies connected in Virginia

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WFXR) — Campbell and Bedford County Sheriff’s office, as well as Lynchburg Police responded to a number of armed robberies early Monday morning.

In Campbell County, deputies were called out to the Waffle House on Timberlake Road for a reported robbery.

Dispatchers telling WFXR that call came in around 1:18 AM.

In Bedford County deputies responded to another robbery just minutes later.

That robbery happened on the 17-thousand block of Forest Road around 1:30 AM.

We’ve also learned the Waffle House on 2-thousand block of Wards Road was also struck.

“If they were hungry or wanted money, there’s other ways to get it. There’s a Salvation Army, right down the road,” says customer Patricia Pierce.

“People who do that, they’re taking away from the community as well as people who work there,” says Lynchburg resident Patricia Baxley.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded just before 2:20 a.m. The suspects were described as two black males. One was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with black pants, a camouflage mask, and gray shoes. The second male suspect was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with a swoosh logo on the front, a black mask, black pants, and gray shoes.

Some said the incident caused them to have reservations about going to the restaurant late at night or during the early morning hours.

“If I was in there, I don’t know how I would react. I might have had a heart attack, you know?”, says Baxley,

But others say they are undeterred about visiting the restaurant after dark.

“Waffle House has always been open all night long. I don’t want that tradition to stop. For years, if I’m on the road or I’m out late, I know I can stop at Waffle House and get a cup of coffee or a waffle,” says Pierce.

According to police, one of the men brandished a handgun during the robbery. The two suspects made off with an unspecified amount of cash.

“I’m concerned for the people at the Waffle House and the people who work behind the counters,” says Pierce.

The general manager of the Wards Road location was not willing to go on camera. However she did tell WFXR she was glad that everyone inside was ok.

A Waffle House spokesperson released a statement, which read in part:

“We are thankful that no one was seriously injured, and we are cooperating with the local authorities on the investigation.”

All three locations have since reopened.