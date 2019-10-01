Accused bank robber sought by Richmond Police

1  of  2
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Richmond are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Suntrust Bank located at 4708 Forest Hill Avenue, according to police.

Police said the suspect passed a note to a teller and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is 17-25 years of age, stands 5-feet-7-inches or 5-feet-8-inches, and weighs 140 pounds. 

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of this suspect to call contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

