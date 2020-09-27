Adult male killed in shooting on Admiral Gravely Boulevard, second shooting investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An adult male has passed away following a shooting in Richmond on Sunday.

The Richmond Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 12:30 p.m. Once officers arrived to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard they located an adult male with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Richmond police are back at the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard investigating a second shooting. An 8News reporter is on the scene now.

