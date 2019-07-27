After woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wound, RPD investigating

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say a woman arrived at a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and officers are seeking the public’s help with information.

Officers responded to the intersection of 4th and Pollock following reports of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, a victim was not located, however.

Once the female victim arrived at the hospital, she was treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information relative to this shooting investigation is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000.