Alabama student from Virginia accused of making LSU bomb threat over bet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WRIC/AP) — A University of Alabama student from Virginia allegedly called in a bomb threat against Louisiana State University’s stadium during a football game because of a bet.

WBRZ reports that 19-year-old Alabama freshman Connor Croll, of Crozet, Virginia, is charged with making the threat during LSU’s 42-28 win Saturday over the University of Florida.

Officials in Baton Rouge contacted University of Alabama police after getting the call.

Yahoo! Sports reports that roughly 100,000 people were attending the nationally televised game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. LSU police were immediately notified and followed established protocol, including calling in federal authorities and making a comprehensive sweep of the stadium and surrounding grounds, according to the university. With nothing discovered, the game played on.

Croll was arrested in Tuscaloosa on Sunday. Police say he acknowledged making the threat in an attempt to interrupt the game because a friend was in danger of losing a “large bet.”

(Photo courtesy WBRZ)

Croll is free on $100,000 bond after being booked on a charge of communicating false information.

East Baton Rouge prosector Hillar C. Moore, III told Yahoo Sports Croll faces up to 20 years in jail ‘with or without hard labor.’

“It’s a serious charge,” Moore said.

A Louisiana attorney identified by a court official as representing Croll did not immediately return an email seeking comment Thursday.