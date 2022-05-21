ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that injured one person.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, officers responded to a home on the 2300 block of Thomas Jefferson Parkway for a report of a shooting. The victim drove to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Later in the day, 23-year-old Danny Wynkoop was arrested and charged with felony malicious wounding and using a firearm while committing a felony.

This incident is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Criminal Investigations Division.