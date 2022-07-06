ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is currently searching for a person of interest in relation to an armed robbery and is asking for the public’s help to find them.

According to police, the robbery happened Friday, June 24 early in the morning in the parking lot of the Community Lab School at 1200 Forest Drive in Charlottesville.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Nick Richardson at the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.