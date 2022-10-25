ALBEMARLE, Va. (WRIC) — An Albemarle woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot an unnamed victim Tuesday morning.

Shawna Marie Natalie Murphy, 38, faces charges of second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police say they responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Stony Point Road, North of the city of Charlottesville, and found a deceased victim with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of the next of kin. Police ask residents to avoid the area due to heavy police presence.

