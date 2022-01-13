Alexandria man charged with DWI after crashing stolen ambulance in Woodbridge

Robert Alexis Guzman, 36, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated and driving on a revoked license. (Photo: Prince William County Police Department)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department said they arrested a 36-year-old from Alexandria after he crashed a stolen ambulance in Woodbridge.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance at just after midnight on Jan. 13, at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard. PWPD said the ambulance was stolen from the Kaiser Permanente Woodbridge Medical Center on Potomac Mills Road.

The suspect was traveling westbound on Minnieville Road when he collided with a BMW 325i at the intersection, according to police. The driver of the ambulance tried to leave the scene but crashed it into a road sign before finally coming to a stop in the road.

Police said the 26-year-old driver of the BMW reported minor injuries.

There were no occupants inside of the ambulance during this incident, according to PWPD. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and then was released into police custody.

Robert Alexis Guzman, 36, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated and driving on a revoked license. He is being held without bond and will appear in court on Feb. 24.