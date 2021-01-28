Almost $60,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana uncovered following arrest of Caroline County business owner

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating the owner of Fat Assault Boot Camp for possible involvement with cocaine distribution for almost a year. Yesterday, deputies pulled the gym owner, 47-year-old Keone Andre Pierce, for a traffic violation, confirmed his identity and began a narcotics investigation.

During the traffic stop, investigators found about $2,000 worth of cocaine. Pierce was then taken to the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

A search warrant was executed for his home where CCSO found another $50,000 worth of cocaine and crack cocaine. They also uncovered $15,000 and $4,500 worth of marijuana. Once Pierce was taken to the jail they found another $2,000 worth of cocaine in his possession.

Pierce is being held at the jail without bond. He faces charges for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. There are additional charges pending.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call CCSO at 804-635-5400.