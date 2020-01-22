Man arrested after altercation over ‘small amount of cash’ at Henrico business

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico officers have made an arrest in connection to a robbery on Williamsburg Road.

Officers said they responded to the 2900 block of Williamsburg Road on Saturday, Jan. 15 after a woman was the victim of an attempted robbery.

The victim told police she was approached by a man when she was going to a business to pay a bill. The man asked her to spare some change, which she said she didn’t have, police said.

The man walked in front of her and into the business, authorities said.

“A small altercation occurred over a small amount of cash being held in the victim’s hand, a spokesperson for Henrico Police said. “The victim yelled for help and the male fled on foot.”

Authorities identified Joshua Daniel Grubb as a suspect. Grubb was already in jail for unrelated drug charges.

No one was hurt during this incident.