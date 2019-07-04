1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Virginia toddler found safe; accused abductor remains on the run

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Abducted 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby has been safely located but the man accused of abducting him, 21-year-old Jashar R. Ashby, remains on the run, Virginia State Police said Thursday afternoon.

VSP issued an AMBER Alert for the toddler on behalf of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office overnight. The AMBER Alert has since been canceled after the toddler was found safe. No other details have been released.

Authorities believe R. Ashby was abducted by J. Ashby, who is described as a black male with brown eyes and blond dreadlocks. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt.

The suspect was last seen the afternoon of July 3, 2019, in the 100 block of Park Way in Front Royal, Virginia. 

State police say the suspect’s red 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Virginia license plate: VTR 8376, has since been found abandoned.

Anyone with information should immediately call 911 or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or #77 on a cell.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events