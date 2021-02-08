Amelia man arrested for sexual battery in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department began searching for a man who was reported following women, staring at them and acting suspicious around them in public back in October. As part of a joint effort with Chesterfield police, they arrested a 24-year-old man from Amelia in connection to the incidents.

The suspect, Zachary Ryan Martin, has been arrested and charged with sexual battery.

The two crimes he is suspected of committing both occurred on Oct. 27. The first one, Henrico police reported to a grocery store in the 9000 block of W. Broad Street after a woman said a man had been staring at her and acting suspicious.

The actions were caught by a surveillance camera and the man was seen following the victim into a store aisle. He left the store following a “brief encounter” with her and drove away in a black Chevrolet Impala.

Later that same evening police got a similar report in the 11000 block of Patterson Avenue at another store. A woman reported being followed and the man acting suspicious around her. He was again caught on video in the store and leaving in a black Chevrolet Impala.

No injuries were reported either time.