GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WRIC) — A recent Maryland carjacking has provided one of the first clues on the whereabouts of Nasseem Roulack, an inmate that escaped from St. Mary’s Hospital.

Since August, when 21-year-old, Greensville Correctional Center Roulack, dodged security at St. Mary’s hospital and took off by foot, the community has been searching for answers while local and national law enforcement figures have been searching for him.

Roulack escaped more than seven weeks ago. Now, for the first time since August, he’s been spotted; but not in Virginia. The escapee is now believed to have added carjacking and kidnapping to his list of offenses as he remains on the run.

Formerly, local officials were unsure whether or not he was a threat to the community, but 8News has since learned he’s acquired a handgun.

Montgomery County Police Department’s Sergeant Robert Farmer spoke about updated information regarding Roulack’s whereabouts.

“He’s armed and dangerous,” Sergeant Farmer warned.

Sergeant Farmer said that around midnight on Sept. 1, an armed man approached a delivery driver in a Gaithersburg, Maryland parking lot.

“That suspect then forced her into the backseat of her own vehicle and he drove off with her vehicle down the street,” Sergeant Farmer explained.

The suspect dropped the victim off a few blocks away. Later, the car was abandoned in Washington, D.C. Detectives found items left in the vehicle. They could not elaborate too deeply, but investigators confirmed the evidence was enough to identify the driver as Naseem Roulack.

While officials confirmed Roulack made it to D.C., this all happened more than thirty days ago.

“He’s on the run,” Sergeant Farmer said. “So he could be he could be anywhere.”

Since August, the U.S. Marshals Service has been offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Roulack’s arrest. Now, the Montgomery County Police Department is raising the stakes.

“I believe it’s necessary at this point,” Sergeant Farmer said.

The department has upped the ante in the search, raising the offer of a reward to range up to $10,000.

“The suspect clearly has a violent past and a violent history,” Sergeant Farmer said. “If he’s serving 13 years for malicious wounding and he’s still out committing car-jackings, kidnappings burglaries, it needs to be taken serious not just by us, but citizens as well.”

Police said this manhunt continues to be an investigation everyone should pay attention to. The recent incident in Montgomery County is said to be indicative of a continued streak of violence.

Authorities reminded community members that helping a fugitive is a crime and they urge anyone who may have any information to contact the U.S. Marshals office at 1-877-WANTED2.

