JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are looking for a pair of felons who escaped a Virginia mental hospital.

Earlier today, Eastern State Hospital in James City County requested that Virginia State Police investigate and search for two patients that had escaped the facility.

The two patients have been identified as 29-year-old Bryant Marcus Wilkerson and 31-year-old Austin Preston Leigh by Virginia State Police.



Left: Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, Right: Austin Preston Leigh (Photos courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Both suspects are convicted felons with outstanding warrants.

Leigh has outstanding warrants for drug-related offenses out of Chesapeake and Wilkerson is wanted for felony probation violation. Both patients now have warrants for escaping a mental facility, taken out by the Department of Behavioral Health and Development.

Wilkerson is also considered armed and dangerous, according to Virginia State Police.

Anyone that has information on either Leigh or Wilkerson, or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800, or #77 on mobile, or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.