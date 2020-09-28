Armed carjackers steal vehicle and cell phone in Henrico, police searching for suspects

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say armed suspects stole a vehicle and cell phone from a person outside of a commercial business in the 5000 block of Williamsburg Road. The Henrico County Police Department responded to the carjacking on Saturday morning around 7:40 a.m.

The suspects had a black semi-automatic handgun that they used to rob the victim at gunpoint.

The stolen vehicle was a black 2016 Chevy Malibu with chrome accents. The car has 30-day temporary tags.

HCPD asked that anyone with information about the carjacking call, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or Detective Bartol at 804-617-8160.

