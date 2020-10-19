Armed drug dealer sentenced to prison after high-speed chase

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man is facing over 12 years in prison for firearm and cocaine possession charges.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Shamel McLaughlin, 35, was previously convicted on felony drug distribution charges.

The latest charges follow a high-speed October 2019 vehicular pursuit in the City of Richmond, according to court documents. Upon stopping the vehicle McLaughlin was driving at the time, Richmond Police Department (RPD) officers say they apprehended and searched him. Authorities say they found a baggie with 3.45 grams of cocaine hydrochloride and 15 grams of marijuana.

Following the arrest, RPD Officers say they found a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver, 17 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition, 2.49 grams of cocaine base, and small amounts of heroin and fentanyl.

The Court sentenced McLaughlin as a career offender.