Armed robber caught on camera sought in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint.

“At approximately 7:35 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, security video from a residence in the 1300 block of N 23rd Street shows the victim running up to the porch with the unknown suspect chasing him,” police said in a statement. “The victim ran to a random location and yelled out a random name, in hopes of deterring the suspect from robbing him. The suspect, armed with a handgun, continued to chase after the victim and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money.”



According to police, the suspect has a goatee, was last seen wearing a dark-colored Nike hoodie, a surgical mask, blue stonewashed cut-up jeans and brown Timberland boots.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call police at (804) 646-0689 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.