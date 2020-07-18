Armed robber steals cash, cigars from Henrico convenience store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Department need the public’s help finding an armed robber heard on surveillance video threatening a cashier.
“Gimme all the money, gimme all the money, right now, right now, come on, come on, come on, come on,” demands the unidentified robber, while pointing a gun.
According to Henrico Police, the robber made off with cash and cigars from a convenience store located on West Broad Street around 5 a.m. on June 10.
Anyone with information is asked to give Henrico County Police a call.
