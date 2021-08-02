Armed robber wanted for stealing cash, phone in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a business on East Main Street on July 21.

According to police, the robbery suspect entered the store around 1 a.m., showed a gun and demanded cash from an employee. The suspect then took the cash and a cell phone and ran away through an alley.

No one was hurt.

The business is located near N 7th Street and N 8th Street.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Fourth Precinct Detective J. Land at (804) 646-3103 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.