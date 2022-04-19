CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified and arrested a suspect in relation to a robbery that occurred on March 24.

According to Chesterfield Police, a male suspect entered the ReFresh Store on 11648 Jefferson Davis Highway just after 8 p.m. The suspect then brandished a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect ran away after receiving the money. No one was injured during the incident.

Photos gathered from the store’s security footage. (Courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

Surveillance photos of the suspect were released, and tips from the public helped police identify the suspect as 33-year-old Demario D. Fisher of Petersburg.

On Monday, April 18, detectives obtained warrants for Fisher for robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and wearing a mask in a public place.

Demario D. Fisher (Courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

Fisher was arrested on Tuesday and is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail on bond.

Chesterfield Police are continuing their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or the P3 app.