HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police Department is seeking the person responsible for an armed robbery that took place last week.
At around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, police responded to a call at the 4900 block of Nine Mile Road for a reported armed robbery at a local retail establishment.
Upon arrival, officers learned a suspect, armed with a rifle, had stolen cash and driven away in a mid-sized SUV. No one was injured during the incident.
Henrico County Police Department is now looking for the person responsible.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall, slim, Black male with dreadlocked hair. He was wearing distressed jeans, white shoes, a white shirt and a full mask.
Surveillance cameras at the scene captured multiple pictures of the suspect and his vehicle.
Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to call Detective Fornel at 804-501-7455. Or, for anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the P3 mobile app at P3Tips.com.