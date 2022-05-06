HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police Department is seeking the person responsible for an armed robbery that took place last week.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, police responded to a call at the 4900 block of Nine Mile Road for a reported armed robbery at a local retail establishment.

Upon arrival, officers learned a suspect, armed with a rifle, had stolen cash and driven away in a mid-sized SUV. No one was injured during the incident.

Henrico County Police Department is now looking for the person responsible.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall, slim, Black male with dreadlocked hair. He was wearing distressed jeans, white shoes, a white shirt and a full mask.

Surveillance cameras at the scene captured multiple pictures of the suspect and his vehicle.





(Photos courtesy of Henrico Police)

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to call Detective Fornel at 804-501-7455. Or, for anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the P3 mobile app at P3Tips.com.