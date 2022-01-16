Arrest made in case of missing Northumberland woman

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they have made an arrest in connection to the case of Ahrea’l Smith, a Northumberland woman that went missing last Wednesday.

According to a release posted to the office’s Facebook page, Tyrone N. Samuel, 50, of Heathsville, Va was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with Smith’s abduction. Smith is still missing and the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for her.

Smith was getting ready to leave work at the Little Sue Store in Claraville around 9 p.m. on Jan. 12 when she left view of a security camera and was never seen again. Her car was found still running outside the business by her coworkers the next morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.