Arrest made in deadly East End double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a man was arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting in Richmond’s East End.

Samuel E. Williams, 30, of no known permanent address, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Shortly after at around 1 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 1100 block of North 25th Street and found a man dead lying in the roadway. The victim has since been identified as 33-year-old Dominic Christian, of Ford Avenue.

At that same scene, police also found a second victim who was rushed to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives determined the shootings happened after an altercation between Williams and the two victims.

Williams has been charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and grand larceny. Police say additional charges are pending.

Anyone with additional information about this double shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.