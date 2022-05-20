BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man.

According to police, 19-year-old Jahmir Wilson of Danville drove himself to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill with a gunshot wound around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, and died soon after arriving.

South Hill Police and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the hospital to investigate and determined after speaking to witnesses that the shooting took place at the 900 block of Mt. Zion Road, North of South Hill after a gun sale that turned violent.

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, investigators were able to identify and interview a juvenile suspect who confessed to the shooting and provided the location of the murder weapon.

The suspect has been charged with murder and is being held at the Piedmont Juvenile Detention Center.