Arrest made in Jahnke Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man linked to a shooting that happened outside the Food Lion on Jahnke Road last month.
Jermanny Hernandez turned himself in to detectives yesterday. He is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The shooting took place just before noon on Sept. 21 in the 6400 block of Jahnke Road. The adult male victim was transported to a nearby hospital for injury that was considered life-threatening.
“We would like to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance in sharing the information related to Mr. Hernandez,” said Major Crimes Captain James Laino.
RPD asks that anyone with additional information contact Major Crimes Detective O. Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
