Arrest made in shooting death of Richmond firefighter

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a Richmond firefighter who was killed on Thanksgiving in Hopewell.

Lt. Ashley Berry, 33, died Friday, November 29 at VCU Medical Center after she was shot late Thursday night on Sunnyside Avenue. 8News later learned the mother of three was shot while shielding her 5-year-old son from gunfire.

Authorities spent a week hunting for Lt. Berry’s suspected killer. On Friday, December 6, the U.S. Marshals Office confirmed to 8News that a suspect was in custody.

During a community vigil held Thursday at Huguenot High School, Lt. Berry as the loving mother, faithful friend and brave hero who dedicated her life to serving others.

“Lt. Berry was a quiet woman with a can-do attitude,” said Lt. Chris Armstrong, of Richmond Fire Department. “All you had to do was ask one time and consider it done.”

A member of Lt. Berry’s family added, “It just truly hurts us that she has been lost to senseless gun violence.”

Authorities are expected to release more details about the arrest during a Friday afternoon press conference.

