RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police made an arrested in a shooting that occurred in the 40 block of Summit Street.

Police later identified 20-year-old Xavier Butts of Petersburg. He was taken into custody around 9 a.m. Sunday morning without incident.

Butts has been charged with a couple of weapons charges and malicious wounding.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning and one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.