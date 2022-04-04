SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office reported their arrest of Kyla Monesia Smith, 22, in connection to a shooting incident late Sunday night.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 10100 block of Patriot Highway after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

They found that a dispute had started between two acquaintances which resulted in the suspect allegedly assaulting a woman and brandishing a firearm. Multiple shots were then fired, one of which struck the victim’s vehicle.

Smith left the area and deputies were notified to be on the lookout. No injuries were reported.

A deputy spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Plank Rd. and Corter Ave. She was arrested without incident.

Smith was charged with assault and battery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She was incarcerated without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.