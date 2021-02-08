Arrest made in teen shooting in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old on February 7.

The teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and police took Jaishaun Thomas, 18, of Spotsylvania into custody in connection with the shooting.

Thomas was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted armed robbery, use of a sawed-off shotgun in the perpetration of a crime of violence, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

“For the public’s reassurance, this incident was not a random act of violence, and the victim and offender were known to each other,” said Sheriff A.A. “Tony” Lippa Jr. “I am so proud of the men and women of the CCSO for making a quick arrest in this case.”

Authorities would like for anyone with additional information regarding this case to call the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 633-5400. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (804) 633-1133 or by calling Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.