Arrest made in van hit-and-run on Walmsley Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a hit-and-run on Walmsley Boulevard last week.

Austin snipes, 33, of Richmond was charged with hit and run and reckless driving. He allegedly struck a pedestrian who was walking alongside the road on the afternoon of Oct. 16.

The victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver initially fled the scene, but a witness captured a photo of the vehicle.

In a press release, police said information from the community led to the identification of the vehicle and the arrest of Snipes.

