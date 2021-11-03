Arrest made, victim identified in Westover Hills Blvd. homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An arrest has been made, and a victim has been identified following a homicide investigation in Richmond.

Richmond Police announced Wednesday that Daquan Dixon, 26, of Richmond was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. This charge is in connection to a shooting incident on Oct. 24 that killed Dylan Poonsammy, 24, of Powhatan.

At 10:24 p.m. that night, officers responded to an apartment complex on Westover Hills Boulevard. Poonsammy was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional charges for Dixon are pending.