Arrests made in attempted armed robbery at Petersburg CVS

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two people suspected of an armed robbery attempt at a Petersburg-area CVS Pharmacy were arrested Friday.

Officers were called to the CVS Pharmacy in the 2100 block of S. Crater Road Thursday following reports.

According to police, Leshanna Womack, 39, and Omar Worthan, 26, both from Hopewell, were taken into custody without incident in the 2500 block of S. Crater Road.

Womack is charged with attempted robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and Worthan is charged with attempted armed robbery.

Both are being held without bond pending their appearance in court.

Petersburg Police thanked the public for tips that led to the quick apprehension of the suspects.

