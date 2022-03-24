HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The arrests of two suspects for the theft of catalytic converters was announced in a Thursday press release from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. They are still attempting to locate one other suspect believed to be involved in the same crimes.

After a thorough investigation, Herbert D. Jones, Jr., 28, of Richmond and Christopher Meeks, 38, of Henrico County were arrested and charged with a number of felonies. Both of them are charged with two counts of Grand Larceny, Trespassing and Possession of Burglary Tools, two counts of Vandalism and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Jones and Meeks are currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Herbert D. Jones, Jr., 28 of Richmond (Photo courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office).

Christopher Meeks, 38, of Henrico County (Photo courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office). Herbert D. Jones, Jr., 28 of Richmond and Christopher Meeks, 38, of Henrico County

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a third suspect, Kristopher M. Williams, 31, of Richmond, who is wanted for the same charges as Jones and Meeks. They are requesting the assistance of the community in locating Williams.

He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 400 pounds.

Wanted: Kristopher M. Williams,31, of Richmond (Photo courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kristopher M. Williams is asked to contact the HAnover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Crime Stoppers is anonymous.