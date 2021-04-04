Arrests made in Virginia Beach triple shooting that killed one teenager, injured two others

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have made two arrests related to Saturday night’s shooting in Virginia Beach that killed one teenager and sent two others to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Virginia Beach Police have charged 20-year-old Davoll Deshamp James Jr. with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.
Also arrested in connection to the incident was 19-year-old Jarquavivs Webb. He’s charged with robbery, an attempt to commit a non-capital offense, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting incident came in just after 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive.
When police got to the scene, they say three teenage victims were found with gunshot wounds, one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others, a male and a female, were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation led detectives to obtain and serving a search warrant on Hiawatha Drive. Law enforcement says evidence was recovered but did not say what it was.
