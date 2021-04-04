Arrests made in Virginia Beach triple shooting that killed one teenager, injured two others

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have made two arrests related to Saturday night’s shooting in Virginia Beach that killed one teenager and sent two others to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Virginia Beach Police have charged 20-year-old Davoll Deshamp James Jr. with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Also arrested in connection to the incident was 19-year-old Jarquavivs Webb. He’s charged with robbery, an attempt to commit a non-capital offense, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Davoll Deshamp James|Courtesy of VBPD

Jarquavivs Webb | Courtesy of VBPD

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting incident came in just after 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive.

#BREAKING @VBPD are investigating a shots fired incident off of Indian Lakes Blvd. We’re working to learn more. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/NBbZKEiX6y — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) April 4, 2021

When police got to the scene, they say three teenage victims were found with gunshot wounds, one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others, a male and a female, were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation led detectives to obtain and serving a search warrant on Hiawatha Drive. Law enforcement says evidence was recovered but did not say what it was.

Great work by responding @VBPD officers from 4th Precinct and follow-up by our Homicide Unit to bring quick closure to yet another tragic occurrence of gun violence in our city. https://t.co/7dIs7mjepo — Chief Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) April 4, 2021

This is breaking news and will be updated.