PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police detained an arson suspect Friday believed to be connected to a Petersburg house fire where an officer “was overcome by smoke” and a woman had to be saved.

Jonathan Hardin, a 29-year-old Petersburg man, was arrested Oct. 4 by police for a fire that happened Sept. 29 in the 100 block of S. Sycamore Street.

Hardin is being held without bond, police said.

