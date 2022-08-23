LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of an assault that occurred earlier this month in Ashburn died on Sunday.

Pedro Casalez Cala, 38, of Ashburn, was assaulted at the 45100 block of Waterpointe Terrace in Ashburn between the hours of 1:30 a.m. to 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Casalez Cala died at Reston Hospital after being

According to the Loudon Couty Sheriff’s office, the suspect in the case, 24-year-old Ever R. Cruz of Ashburn, was extradited back to Loudoun County today from the Frederick County Adult Detention Center in Maryland and has been charged with second degree murder in Casalez Cala’s death.

Cruz is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, according to the Loudon County Sheriff.