HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man for an attempted murder in Ashland on Sunday afternoon.

A little after 3:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 9400 block of East Patrick Henry Road for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, deputies determined that a shooting had taken place and both the suspect and the victim had fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Deputies gathered descriptions of both individuals from witnesses at the scene.

The suspect — now identified as 31-year-old Marshall Travis Wooten, of Ashland — was located not long after on East Patrick Henry Road. He was taken into custody by deputies without incident.

Marshall Travis Wooten (Courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies also managed to locate the victim who was transported by Hanover EMS to VCU Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Wooten was charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

at 804-365-6140. Or, for anonymous tips, call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the P3Tips mobile app for smart devices.