Ashland PD asks for help finding suspect who burglarized Cookout

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) – Ashland police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who robbed a Cookout restaurant in June.

According to a Facebook post from the Ashland Police Department, on Sunday, Jun. 14, between 5 and 5:30 a.m., the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from Cookout on England Street in Ashland. The suspect entered and left the restaurant on foot and was wearing a green poncho, mask and gloves.

Contact the Ashland Police Department if you have information about this crime, (804) 798-1227 or on their website. Or contact Crime Stoppers, (804) 780-1000. Your tip can remain anonymous.