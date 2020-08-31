Ashland police make drug distribution arrest

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department’s Investigation Unit arrested a man who was in possession of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine on Aug. 20.

The local department also worked along side with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Virginia State Police Drug Task Force, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Officials got a search warrant for a residence on the 100 block of Amber Oak Lane in Ashland on. During the search, officers seized 12 patches containing fentanyl, 120 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a 9 mm handgun.

Brandon Van Zandt, 34 years old and a resident at the above location, was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule I/II Narcotics, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Evidence Destruction.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.

