HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is searching for a person suspected of firing shots out of a car on Arlington Street.

Two shots were fired by someone in a silver Honda around 4 p.m. on Monday, July 12.

No one was hurt.

The car can be identified by the Honda decal on the front windshield and another decal on the back window.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ashland Police Department at (804) 365-6140, or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.