Ashland Police seek information in 2002 cold case murder

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is seeking any information that may lead to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the 2002 murder of Truman Stanley.

Between approximately 10:30 p.m., Monday, February 25 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, Stanley was killed in his residence in the 500 block of North James Street in Ashland.

“We are looking for individuals that may have information about the tragic murder of Mr. Stanley,” Ashland Police Chief Doug Goodman said in a release. “Mr. Stanley’s family has waited 18 years and still has not been able to receive the justice they deserve. We implore anyone with information to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant James Shelhorse at (804) 412-0604, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit a tip at www.ashlandpolice.us. Callers can remain anonymous.

