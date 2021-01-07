At least 2 Virginians arrested for illegally entering U.S. Capitol during violent riot

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — So far, two Virginians have been arrested for their involvement in yesterday’s riot in D.C., according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

The two people arrested were Cindy Fitchett of Cobbs Creek, Va., for unlawful entry, and Douglas Sweet, of Hudgins, Va., for unlawful entry. Their mugshots have not yet been released.

USCP said yesterday, thousands of people stormed the United States Capitol Building and participated in “violent riotous actions,” including attacking Capitol Police Officers and other uniformed law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants and other weapons.

They said the “protesters” were forcing their way into the House Chamber, where members of congress were sheltering in place, when a USCP employee shot his weapon and hit a woman. While the woman received medical assistance immediately and was transported to a hospital, USCP said she died of her injuries.

In alignment with its policy, the department said the employee is currently on administrative leave and this incident is currently under investigation.

USCP said officers were simultaneously responding to violent events across the Capitol Complex, including two reported pipe bombs, on the 300 block of First Street and the 400 block of Canal Street respectively — as well as a suspicious vehicle 300 block of First Street.

While the vehicle was cleared of any hazards, the owner and 13 other suspects were arrested for unlawful entry of the U.S. Capitol. You can find a list of arrested suspects here.

The Department said it is also continuing to review security camera footage and open source material to identify other suspects who may be subject to criminal charges.

The USPC said it is conducting a thorough review of this incident and its policies and procedures.

This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.